Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)’s share price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 11,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 48,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.75% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

