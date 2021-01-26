Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.12

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.12 and traded as low as $64.04. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 2,462,905 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 45.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 295.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 595.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000.

