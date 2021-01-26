Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Trading Down 0.5%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 2,838,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,048,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

