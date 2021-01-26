Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) Trading Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)’s share price were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.76 and last traded at $104.80. Approximately 185,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 192,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.66.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.