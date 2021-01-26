Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,197 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $50,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

