DistX (DISTX) Price Down 10.8% This Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DistX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DistX has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. DistX has a total market capitalization of $29,987.24 and $167.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DistX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00129411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00277216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036698 BTC.

DistX Token Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

DistX Token Trading

DistX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DistX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DistX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.