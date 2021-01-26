DLH (DLHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect DLH to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, analysts expect DLH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. DLH has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLHC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other DLH news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $71,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Parker purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,046 shares of company stock worth $191,887. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.