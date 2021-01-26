dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Trading Up 6.8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)’s share price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 1,137,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,314,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

