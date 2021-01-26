Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of DCBO stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.51. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,360. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

