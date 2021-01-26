Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001969 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $143.78 million and approximately $208,805.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

