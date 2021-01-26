DOGEFI 24-Hour Volume Tops $135.00 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $29,162.82 and approximately $135.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One DOGEFI token can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00282367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037265 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

DOGEFI Token Trading

DOGEFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

