Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post $8.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.82 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $35.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dollar General by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dollar General by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.85 and a 200-day moving average of $206.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

