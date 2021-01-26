Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.42

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and traded as high as $40.99. Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 20,909 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -22.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.8500001 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

