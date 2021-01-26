Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.56

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.56 and traded as high as $43.30. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 53,895 shares.

The company has a market cap of $975.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $325,488.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 385,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

