DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

DKNG traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 828,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,981,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

