DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 5.4% Higher

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $54.06. 24,170,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 15,558,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,269,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DraftKings by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 298,308 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,603,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,449,000 after purchasing an additional 368,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.