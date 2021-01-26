DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

DKNG opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

