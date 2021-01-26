DragonVein Trading Down 7.9% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $389,336.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,117.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01327046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.87 or 0.00544453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002423 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

