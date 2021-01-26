Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) shares traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.06. 801,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,456,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

