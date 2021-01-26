Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce $88.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $108.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $366.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.70 million to $368.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $338.14 million, with estimates ranging from $312.30 million to $368.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRQ. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of DRQ opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.51 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.

In other Dril-Quip news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $855,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $355,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,066 shares of company stock worth $1,606,426. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

