DSLA Protocol Price Reaches $0.0014 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $361,497.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00848878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.86 or 0.04375729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017715 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.