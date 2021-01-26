DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Reaches $683,660.15

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 47.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $683,660.15 and $4,135.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010513 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

