Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.