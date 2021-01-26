Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) (LON:DKE) Trading Up 3.2%

Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) (LON:DKE)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 3,530,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,719,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Dart sold 97,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £970,000 ($1,267,311.21).

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

