DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Stock Price Up 13.9%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)’s share price traded up 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 10,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 3,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

