DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.14

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.14 and traded as high as $27.62. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 68,600 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $468.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 155.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 158.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.