Dynamite 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43,469.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $57,127.05 and $43,469.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004798 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00067436 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003609 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003612 BTC.
- USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.
- ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.
Dynamite Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “
Buying and Selling Dynamite
Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.
