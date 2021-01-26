Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) (CVE:DYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.14

Shares of Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) (CVE:DYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 105000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million and a P/E ratio of -13.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Dynasty Gold Corp. (DYG.V) (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

