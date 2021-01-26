e-Gulden One Day Volume Reaches $425.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $425.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00418132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000269 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,054 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,743 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

