Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) Shares Gap Down to $451.00

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $451.00, but opened at $438.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) shares last traded at $424.50, with a volume of 71,105 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 322.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £107.17 million and a PE ratio of -247.22.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

