Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.39 and last traded at $56.99. Approximately 525,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 357,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

EAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.01.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eargo stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

