Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report sales of $145.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.33 million and the highest is $148.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $571.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.69 million to $574.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $566.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.11 million to $574.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

EBC stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,589,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

