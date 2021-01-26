EasyFi Market Cap Hits $3.05 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00017805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036708 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

EasyFi Token Trading

EasyFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

