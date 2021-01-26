Eaton (ETN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.30.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

