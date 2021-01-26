EBCoin (EBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $957,270.33 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00851836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.95 or 0.04419012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017623 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBC is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

