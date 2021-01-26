EBCoin Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $957,270.33 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00851836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.95 or 0.04419012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017623 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.