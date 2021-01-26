Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at 140166

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00. 140166’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.
Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $812.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $31.23.
In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
