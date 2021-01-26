Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at 140166

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00. 140166’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $812.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

