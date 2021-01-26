EchoLink (EKO) Achieves Market Cap of $492,141.19

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $492,141.19 and approximately $27,815.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.97 or 0.00839656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.85 or 0.04322735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017483 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

