ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) traded as high as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 47821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -704.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.54.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -737.48%.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

