ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $8.25 at CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of ECNCF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,843. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

