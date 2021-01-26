Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Boosted by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $210.30. 26,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,639. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average is $206.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

