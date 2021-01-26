Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 7.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price was down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $60.68. Approximately 2,561,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,344,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

