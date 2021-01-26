Egretia (EGT) Hits Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $890,628.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00851836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.95 or 0.04419012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

