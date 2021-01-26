Electra Market Cap Tops $452,183.31 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $452,183.31 and $178.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electra has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,604,075,299 coins and its circulating supply is 28,736,918,746 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

