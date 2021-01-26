Electronic Arts (EA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.50. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

