Electrum Dark (ELD) 1-Day Volume Tops $91.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,956.65 and $91.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001001 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016501 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00331015 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

Electrum Dark is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

