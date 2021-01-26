ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) – Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) – Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) - Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) - Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.