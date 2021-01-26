ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) Trading Up 0.8%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 44,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 231,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

