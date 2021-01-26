Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.71

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and traded as low as $31.96. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 1,118 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $368.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ellomay Capital stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

