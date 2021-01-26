Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $47.44 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $47.44 or 0.00150199 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $795.42 million and $70.43 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,074,792 coins and its circulating supply is 16,768,545 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

